Nwifuru Set To Win Ebonyi Gov Poll

Francis Nwifuru, the All Progressive Congress’ (APC’s) nominee for governor in Ebonyi State, is in a strong position to win after results from 12 of the state’s 13 local governments areas were already announced.

According to the results that have been released thus far, Nwifuru, the Ebonyi Speaker, is in the lead, with PDP candidate Ifeanyi Odii lagging well behind in second ple.

While Nwifuru won nine local government areas, Odii only won his Onicha local government.

In Onicha, Odii received approximately 15,503 votes, while Nwifuru received 5,140 votes in the local government area.

In his Izzi local government district, Nwifuru handily overturned that outcome with 48,481 votes to Odii’s 1,429 votes.

Bernard Odoh of the APGA defeated Nwifuru in the local elections for Ezza South and Ezza North.

Prior to the official announcement of the winner, only Afikpo local government had not yet been determined.

Nwifuri has been predicted to win the municipal election.

The local government results, according to the resident electoral commissioner Pauline Onyeka, are on route to the collation center.

At the time this report was filled up, the results declaration was still in progress.

Prof. Charles Igwe, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), is presiding over it.