Nwabali Said I Inspire Him – South Africa’s Goalie, Williams

South African goalkeeper Rowen Williams has shared insights into the admiration he has received from his Nigerian counterpart, Stanley Nwabali, who has been showcasing exceptional form for South African club Chippa United this season.

Nwabali, 27, has emerged as a standout performer in the league, boasting the third-best record for clean sheets this term. His stellar performances have garnered attention not only within South Africa but also across the continent.

Amidst his impressive domestic run, Nwabali has continued to shine on the international stage, notably securing four consecutive clean sheets for Nigeria during the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Cote d’Ivoire.

Williams, the subject of Nwabali’s admiration, expressed appreciation for the recognition from his Nigerian counterpart. The acknowledgment underscores the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among players across borders, transcending competitive rivalries.

“I’m happy for him, I had a chat with him when we played each other in Port Elizabeth and it’s so weird that he told me that I inspire him,” Williams said when asked about the impressive performance of Nwabali.

“The way he’s playing now, I’m so happy that I can inspire someone, a fellow professional – so tomorrow we’ll share the stage together and go out to continue doing what we’ve been doing, trying to be the best goalkeepers we can be.”