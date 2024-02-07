Sports

Nwabali Said I Inspire Him – South Africa’s Goalie, Williams

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
64
Stanley Nwabali, Rowen Williams
Stanley Nwabali, Rowen Williams

South African goalkeeper Rowen Williams has shared insights into the admiration he has received from his Nigerian counterpart, Stanley Nwabali, who has been showcasing exceptional form for South African club Chippa United this season.

Nwabali, 27, has emerged as a standout performer in the league, boasting the third-best record for clean sheets this term. His stellar performances have garnered attention not only within South Africa but also across the continent.

Amidst his impressive domestic run, Nwabali has continued to shine on the international stage, notably securing four consecutive clean sheets for Nigeria during the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Cote d’Ivoire.

Williams, the subject of Nwabali’s admiration, expressed appreciation for the recognition from his Nigerian counterpart. The acknowledgment underscores the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among players across borders, transcending competitive rivalries.

“I’m happy for him, I had a chat with him when we played each other in Port Elizabeth and it’s so weird that he told me that I inspire him,” Williams said when asked about the impressive performance of Nwabali.

“The way he’s playing now, I’m so happy that I can inspire someone, a fellow professional – so tomorrow we’ll share the stage together and go out to continue doing what we’ve been doing, trying to be the best goalkeepers we can be.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
64

Related Articles

clayson monyela

AFCON: South African Monyela Official Accused of Xenophobia

8 hours ago
AFCON

AFCON: South Africa Slams Nigeria For Football Safety Warning

8 hours ago
Super Eagles

AFCON: Lagos Sets Up Viewing Centre in Onikan for Super Eagles Games

8 hours ago
Osimhen, Super Eagles

Osimhen Declared Fit for Super Eagles’ AFCON Semi-Final Clash

21 hours ago