Nwabali Hints at Chippa United Exit

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has suggested he may leave Chippa United this summer.

The 27-year-old gained widespread attention with his standout performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January, where he kept four clean sheets in seven matches and made two crucial penalty saves in the quarterfinals against South Africa.

Nwabali’s impressive showing at the tournament and for Chippa United this season has sparked speculation about his future, with his potential departure from the South African club now looming as a possibility.

“Well, everyone would love to leave because when you are in some position, you need to grow,” said Nwabali.

“Like everyone in my position, I would like to grow more. I’m talking about clubs higher than this [bigger than Chippa United] because I have been giving my all to my club this season.

“I just wish to have another challenge at some other place,” Nwabali said.