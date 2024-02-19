Nwabali Gets Chieftaincy Title in Egbema Kingdom

Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper for the Super Eagles, has been bestowed with a prestigious chieftaincy title by His Royal Majesty, Nzeobi Evaritus Amida, the traditional ruler of Egbema Kingdom.

Nwabali, hailed as “The Pride of Egbema Kingdom,” earned this honor in recognition of his outstanding performance during the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His contributions to the national football team brought immense pride and distinction to the Egbema Kingdom, according to Amida.

The royal gesture underscores the significance of Nwabali’s achievements not only on the football field but also within the cultural and social fabric of his community.

In addition to the chieftaincy title, Nwabali received commendations from various quarters, including the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who rewarded him with a generous sum of N20 million. This acknowledgment reflects the state’s appreciation for Nwabali’s remarkable talent and dedication to football.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old goalkeeper was honored with the Distinguished Service Star of River State, an accolade that further underscores his significant contributions to sports and community development in the region.

Nwabali’s recognition highlights the symbiotic relationship between sports and culture, showcasing how athletic achievements can foster a sense of pride and unity within local communities.