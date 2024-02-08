Nwabali Embodies Spirit of Rivers Youths – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali embodies the spirit of Rivers youths.

This was after Nwabali saved a penalty against South Africa on Wednesday to see the Super Eagles to the final of the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Reacting, Fubara shared on X, “Stanley Nwabali’s dexterity and determination in the ongoing @TotalAFCON2023 tournament embody the spirit of every Rivers youth. His remarkable saves inspire us all.

“Congratulations to @NwabaliBobo and the entire @NGSuperEagles team on the victories so far. We believe in your abilities and wish you triumph in the finals.

“Keep shining, knowing you carry the hopes of a proud nation and embody the resilience and aspirations of our youths. We stand with you as you bring dignity to make us proud.”