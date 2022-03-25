Nuclear Science Crucial For National Development -Onu

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that Nuclear Science is very crucial for national development, especially in the area of Health, Agriculture, Security and Education.

Onu said this when Members of African Atomic Energy liaison Officers paid him a visit in his office on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He added that African the second largest continent in the world needs to pay more attention to the application of Science, Technology and Innovation in order to meet up with other developed countries.

He further said that Nigeria is very much interested in Nuclear Science in order to tackle some of the challenges facing the Country in the area of electricity and in the industrialization drive of the Country.

The Minister also said that the Ministry through some of its policies is leading the transformation of the country’s economy from commodity to knowledge based, so as to add value to our natural resources and reduce importation in the country.

Earlier the Director Technical Cooperation Department of International Atomic Energy, Vienna Austria, Shaukat Abdulrazak, said that nuclear science plays a pivotal role in the development of any nation.

He further added that Countries that have advanced globally embrace Science, Technology and Innovation for social economic development.