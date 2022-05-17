NSPMC MD Resigns Appointment To Pursue Governorship Aspiration”

Abbas Masanawa, the Managing Director, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC), says he has complied with the presidential directive by resigning his appointment to pursue his political ambition.

NAN reports that Masanawa, who is one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Katsina State, has bought and submitted Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ordered all ministers and political appointees contesting for various elective positions to resign their appointments on or before May 16.

Answering questions from State House correspondents in Abuja, Masanawa stated that he had adhered to Buhari’s directives, saying he submitted his resignation through the Office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Absolutely, I have abided completely with the presidential directive. And I have resigned from my appointment as the managing director and chief executive of Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting.

”I sent in my resignation through the chairman of the board, who also happens to be the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” he said.

Asked if he had personally informed President Buhari of his intentions, he said: “Yes, through my immediate boss, who is the governor of the central bank of Nigeria.

”The governor of the central bank is the chairman of the board of Nigeria security, printing and minting.”