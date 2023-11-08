NSF 2024: FG Inaugurates MOC, Charges Them on Sponsorship

The Federal Government has officially inaugurated the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) for the 22nd Edition of the National Sports Festival, aptly named GATEWAY GAMES OGUN 2024. Set to unfold in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital next year, this move marks a significant stride towards self-sufficiency in funding.

Senator John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, presided over the committee’s inauguration at his office in the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The Minister highlighted that the MOC’s establishment stems from the Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 6, 2023, between the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and the Ogun State Government, signaling the commencement of the Sports Festival.

Acknowledging the enormity of organizing such a colossal event with limited time, Enoh expressed confidence in the determination of the Ogun State Government and the caliber of individuals forming the MOC. He emphasized the need to break the tradition of heavy reliance on government funds for the National Sports Festival.

Expressing dismay over the current dependency on government funding, especially with the festival hosting over 15,000 athletes and team officials, Enoh asserted that sponsorship must come from both private and government sectors. He stressed that sports, now a global business, should not exempt Nigeria.

Enoh underscored the significance of the National Sports Industry Policy, endorsed by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration. This policy aims to turn sports into a multi-billion dollar industry, providing job opportunities for the youth and alleviating poverty.

Calling on sports enthusiasts, private and corporate entities, and philanthropists, Enoh urged collaboration with the administration’s efforts to elevate sports in the country. As Nigeria gears up for the 22nd National Sports Festival, it signals a paradigm shift towards financial independence and increased private sector involvement in the nation’s sporting landscape.