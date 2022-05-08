Entertainment

Nse Ikpe Etim Speaks On Not Being Able To Have Children

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim, has said she doesn’t feel ashamed that she cannot have children but a sense of inadequacy.

She made this known in an interview with Jude Chideonwo

She said, “Finding out I couldn’t have children didn’t make me feel ashamed. I didn’t feel shame, but inadequacy, I felt inadequate as a woman because every time it was mentioned I would remember. So that’s what it was.

“Shame, I’m not ashamed. The least that I would be but I’m thankful for how I was brought up, we don’t tie shame to ourselves. We live through life fully and that’s how it is.”

