Nse Ikpe Etim Speaks On Not Being Able To Have Children

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim, has said she doesn’t feel ashamed that she cannot have children but a sense of inadequacy.

She made this known in an interview with Jude Chideonwo

She said, “Finding out I couldn’t have children didn’t make me feel ashamed. I didn’t feel shame, but inadequacy, I felt inadequate as a woman because every time it was mentioned I would remember. So that’s what it was.

“Shame, I’m not ashamed. The least that I would be but I’m thankful for how I was brought up, we don’t tie shame to ourselves. We live through life fully and that’s how it is.”