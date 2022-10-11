NSCDC: Reps Probe Recruitment, Staff Quota, Promotion Exercises

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the recruitment, staff quota distribution, and promotions carried out by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) “over a period of 10 years.”

The resolution of the House calling for the investigation was passed during plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

The session was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase, in the absence of the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The House decision followed a motion on notice jointly moved by Rep. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante and Rep. Dumnamene R. Dekor.

The investigation, which is to be conducted by the House Committees on Interior, Federal Character and Public Service Matters, will last six weeks.

The motion reads partly, “The House notes that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is primarily charged with the responsibility to maintain peace and order, protection of public infrastructure and rescuing of the civil population during an emergency;

“Also notes that recent reports indicate that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has not been observing the Principles of Federal Character in its recruitment processes thus, marring the Corps with irregularities, racketeering, favouritism and nepotism as well as securing convictions for erring officials;

“Aware that the recent recruitment exercises by the NSCDC were marred with favouritism and abuse of Federal Character Principles, where the management team used their position and influence in high places of authority to recruit family members, as reported that a recruitment exercise was done without advertisement with over 90 employment letters returned to the headquarters from Imo State as those who were to receive their letters did not show up and that those slots were reported to belong to Rivers State indigenes;

“Cognisant of the fact that in 2021, the Joint Committee on Security and Public Service of the Bauchi State Assembly led by Honourable Sabo Bako Sade recommended outright rejection of the Recruitment exercise as being fraudulent, which resolutions the Bauchi State House of Assembly adopted and communicated same to the NSCDC headquarters;

“Also cognisant of the judgment of the Sokoto State High Court which sentenced two officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mainasara Malami and Emmanuel Salihu, respectively to fourteen years imprisonment for defrauding four persons of N1.9 million, under the pretence of securing jobs for them;

“Worried that this ugly precedence has become a frequent occurrence in the NSCDC and currently, indigenes of other states are being employed, promoted and allocated in the place of the quota for Rivers State indigenes.”