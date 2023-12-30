NSCDC Officer Killed as Bomb Blast Destroys Three TCN Towers

Three towers of the Transmission Compnay of Nigeria (TCN) along Maiduguri – Damaturu Transmission Line have been drstroyed with explosives.

This was confirmed via a statement issued by the Ndidi Mbah, GM, Public Affairs, TCN.

In addition to the destruction of the three towers, an NSCDC officer lost his life to the incident.

“It’s truly another very sad day for us at TCN, with this incident, especially with the loss of life of the NSCDC official.

“TCN comensurates with the family of the deceased and the NSCDC for this very sad and shocking incident,” TCN said in the statement.