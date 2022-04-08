NSCDC Newly Recruited Personnel Resume Training Nationwide

Following the successful documentation exercise of newly recruited personnel into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) which commenced at the beginning of February 2022, their basic training has resumed across all states formations of NSCDC and the Federal Capital Territory.

Prior to the nationwide training, all the recruits were subjected to full documentation in batches at the NSCDC National Headquarters Sauka, Abuja, where their details including biometric data were captured.

At state commands level where they are to undergo basic mandatory training before proceeding for career courses, the new entrants are required to physically present themselves for the already pre-planned programme coordinated from the National Headquarters.

Preparatory to the commencement of the nationwide training, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, had directed Zonal Commanders and State Commandants to make adequate arrangements for the resumption of the training program.

The harmonized basic training is expected to progress simultaneously for three months in different locations across the country where they will be exposed to regimental orientation and the mandates of the Corps.

Thereafter, they will proceed in batches for more training at the various training colleges of the Corps.

Recall that as part of strategies to upgrade the standard of the Corps to a world class organisation through training, Dr Audi had with the approval of the Ministry of Interior, inaugurated a 16-member Committee made up of members of the academia, security experts amongst others to develop a standard curriculum for NSCDC Training Colleges.

Led by the Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof SB Suleiman, the committee has already submitted the first draft copy of the curriculum to the Commandant General who expressed delight in the assignment and promised to set up an internal committee made up of senior officers to look into it.

The CG urged the new recruits to show commitment and exhibit high level of discipline during the training as this would help them to sharpen their skills for the task ahead which is directly linked to the security of lives and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.