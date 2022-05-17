NSCDC Inaugurates Special Female Squad In Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command demonstrated its readiness to rid the state of kidnapping of school children and their teachers for ransom as the Special Female Squad (SFS) was Inaugurated in line with the Commandant General’s directive.

The Special Female Squad is an initiative of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, to promote the “Safe School Initiative” of the Federal Government which is aimed at providing security in schools across the country in order to prevent attacks and invasion by bandits and kidnappers.

The Zonal Commander in charge of Zone J, ACG Adeyinka Fasiu who represented the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni charged personnel to observe the rules of engagement and show a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.

The State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja stated that the nation would no longer be deprived of her future leaders and assured parents and guardians in Osun State of security of their children and wards in schools as the Female Squad have been well trained, kitted and equipped to engage the enemies of the State.

In her speech while inaugurating the Squad, the Special Guest of Honour, Osun State First Lady, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, commended the leadership of the NSCDC and lauded the innovation of the Special Female Squad at a time the country is currently experiencing enormous security challenges.

She appealed to the Ministry of Education and school administrators as a matter of necessity, to share valuable information with the Corps and other security agencies nearest to them.

Alhaja Oyetola charged the Special Female Squad personnel to discharge their duties in a way that would bring respect and promote the good image of the Corps.

The program was well attended by all Service Commanders in Osun State, Royal Fathers and Stakeholders in the education sector.