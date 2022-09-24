NSCDC, Igbinedion Varsity Partner On Training Of Personnel

As part of efforts to improve the capacities of personnel for enhanced performance, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Igbinedion University, Okada, have agreed on a partnership to provide strategic training, research needs and scholarship for its members.

The partnership was sealed when NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, played host to Board Members of Buratai Centre for Security and Contemporary Affairs, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemoye.

Ezemoye said the Centre is poised towards responding to manpower training needs of security agencies in the country, stating that the board deemed it imperative to strengthen partnership and collaboration with NSCDC in view of the significant contributions of the Corps to National Security.

He explained that the centre was established in 2015 for the purpose of training, certification and response to all training requirements of security agencies.

Responding, the Commandant General pledged to extend his hands of fellowship to the institution and support the centre in achieving its objectives.

He added that his vision is to make the Corps a knowledge driven service that will continue to discharge its duties in line with international best practices.

The CG reiterated that as an agency saddled with the responsibilities of protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, regulation of Private Guards Companies, Disaster Management and other ad-hoc duties, the personnel will function more effectively and efficiently when exposed to adequate trainings.

He used the opportunity of the visit to call for more support for the Corps in furthering its mandate.

He hinted that the Corps has recorded success in the fight against vandals and oil thieves by destroying over 50 illegal refineries, impounded more than 200 trucks, effected arrest of over 400 suspects and secured more than 50 convictions in the last one year.