NSCDC Conducts Junior Promotion Examination Nationwide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday 14th May, 2022, conducted Promotion Examination for junior personnel in all its formations across the States and Zones, including the Federal Capital Territory and the National Headquarters, Abuja.

The examination which was conducted under strict invigilation by officials from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) and the NSCDC, commenced simultaneously Nationwide after all accreditations and necessary documentation was completed.

In his message to the eligible personnel, the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, congratulates and wishes them success in the examination while at the same time giving stern warning to conduct themselves in a manner that would portray discipline, integrity and regimentation.

He charges the eligible ones to avoid acts capable of leading to disqualification and sanction in their career paths. The NSCDC boss entreats them to put in their best as merits and availability of vacancies would be considered as yardsticks for promotion of any personnel.

“You don’t have to know anyone or have long legs before you will be considered for promotion, just do your best and leave the rest for God. Under my administration; merits and dedication to duty counts, the years of neglect and stagnation are over too because i will ensure a transparent process and an equitable treatment for all my officers and men”, CG said.

He further intimated that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) has adopted Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the annual promotion exams for senior officers and advised all personnel to attend computer appreciation courses in preparation for the examination.

He reiterated that the Corps is working assiduously to upgrade all NSCDC training schools across the nation with the setting up of a 16 man committee to develop standard curriculum for the Corps and very soon, Career Progression Development Courses will be introduced to different cadres of officers and men as a prerequisite for career advancement or promotion.

About four thousand (4000) personnel are eligible to sit for this year’s Junior Promotion Examination exercise nationwide.