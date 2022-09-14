NSCDC Collaborated With OPE As CG Seeks Waiver For Laboratory

In a bid to ensure sanity and control of sharp practices in the distribution of petroleum products, members of Operation White (OPW), a Presidential task force set up to curtail hoarding, diversion and smuggling of petroleum products sought for expansion of collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to effectively cover all States and the Federal Capital Territory.

The task force team lead, Tijjani Kyari Mohammed, made this request during a courtesy call on the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, at the Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

Kyari appreciated the CG for all supports extended to the taskforce in fulfilling its tasks since establishment.

He decried the unrepentant posture of smugglers who are bent on sabotaging government’s effort and assured that with the support of NSCDC and other security agencies, the taskforce will not relent in its effort to curtail all sharps practices until sanity is enthroned in the distribution chain.

Tijjani stated that the task force which has seven boarder points in the country may also require the services of the Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad (CGIS), legal support for prosecution of suspects and intelligence sharing amongst others.

Responding, the CG appreciated the taskforce for the visit, stating that, he has followed the activities of Operation White closely and assured them of further collaboration and partnership.

He explains that the Corps is empowered by its Act of 2003 as Amended in 2007 to prosecute petroleum related crimes.

He disclosed that NSCDC has confronted petroleum organised crimes and recorded no fewer than 25 convictions since the beginning of the year with about 100 cases still pending in courts on vandalism.

The CG expressed delight in the ongoing synergy and urged that all hands must be on deck to protect the oil sector which drives the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy from economic saboteurs, oil thieves, illegal bunkerers and vandals.

He called on NNPC to support the Corps with working tools and equipment to enable it diligently pursue its mandate.

He explainined that smugglers and vandals have become more cruel in their illegal activities to the point of unleashing terror on security operatives, resulting in maiming or even death.

The Commandant General requested for waver in testing of suspected adulterated petroleum products and explained that the Corps pays between eighty thousand (80,000) to hundred thousand (100,000) naira to NNPC for laboratory test and analysis.

Dr Audi commended government’s resolve to put end to the menace of oil theft and added that NSCDC is committed to protecting oil facilities and sanitizing the sector which is the reason behind the procurement of 8 gunboats recently.

He added that hands must be on deck and all stakeholders must work collaboratively to end this menace.