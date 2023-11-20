NSCDC Busts Illegal Crude Oil Warehouses, Nabs Suspects in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered illegal crude oil warehouses and arrested two suspects in separate operations across Imo State. The enforcement activities, detailed on the NSCDC’s official Facebook page on Sunday, were accompanied by compelling images showcasing the successful outcomes of the operations.

The official post highlighted the intensified efforts in the war against economic saboteurs, stating, “The CG SIS arrests two suspected economic saboteurs and impounds one Toyota Sequoia jeep loaded with over 5,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO at Abacheke of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.”

Furthermore, NSCDC disclosed that the operations led to the discovery and subsequent destruction of two illegal crude oil warehouses. These clandestine facilities were located in a dense forest in Izorsu community of Oguta II Local Government Area and Umuofor community of Oguta Local Government Area in Imo State. The decisive actions taken by the NSCDC underscore their commitment to combating illegal activities that undermine the nation’s economic stability.

The uncovering of these illegal operations marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curtail economic sabotage in the region. As the NSCDC continues to crack down on illicit activities, the apprehension of suspects and dismantling of illegal crude oil warehouses contribute to fostering a more secure and resilient economic environment in Imo State.