NSCDC Boss Charges News ACGs, Commandants On Loyalty, Service

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has decorated 22 Assistant Commandant Generals and 35 Commandants of Corps and charged them on loyalty, commitment to duty, and dedication to service.

The Commandant General who expressed joy that under his watch, officers of the Corps are getting the much-deserved elevation, urged the newly decorated officers to impact positively on the professional and personal lives of their subordinates, rather than intimidate, suppress and deny them of their entitlements.

On the mandates of the Corps which they must uphold, Audi maintained that as top members of the management, it is necessary to get acquainted with the NSCDC Scheme of service, Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) as well as the NSCDC Act.

He expressed determination to reposition the Corps through training and manpower development, stressing that the newly introduced career progression development courses in the NSCDC training manuals will henceforth be a necessary requirements for promotion to new ranks by all personnel.

The Corps helmsman used the opportunity to announce portfolios for the newly decorated DCGs, followed by other paraphernalia of office, which includes two official vehicles consisting of a Toyota Camry saloon car and security back-up vehicle.

DCG Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi is to take charge of the Directorate of Crisis Management and second in command to the Commandant General, DCG Bassey O Bassey is in charge of Intelligence and Investigation, while DCG Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, fdc, who acted as head of the Directorate of administration has been confirmed.

The rest are DCG Dauda Danladi Mungadi who is deployed to head Operations and DCG Cladius Yakubu is posted to head the Directorate of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI).

The CG directed all the DCGs to forward a blue print of their planned programme of actions to his office in the next few days, challenging them to put in their best because performance in the next six months will be a yardstick to determine whether they are to maintain the portfolios assigned to them or otherwise.

Also speaking at the event, the Honorable Commissioner in charge of Appointment and Promotion at the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Major General Etim Bassey (Rtd), congratulated the newly promoted officers for making sacrifices which resulted in their promotion. He explained that, the officers promoted were assessed based on written examination, oral interview, merit and vacancies before being considered for promotion.

He disclosed that henceforth, promotion examinations will be computer Based in addition to the implementation of the new Annual Performance Evaluation Report.

On his part, the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Funso Alabi, Director, Special duties in the ministry, urged those promoted to consider their elevation as a call to duty and use their positions for unity, security and integrity of the nation.

Dr Alabi also charged them to maintain discipline and professionalism in their new formations, stressing that to whom much is given, much is expected.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, ACG David Abi, pledged their unalloyed commitment to work and support the CG in order to rejig, revamp, reactivate restructure and reposition the corps.

Also, present at the decoration ceremony were Secretary of CDCFIB, Hajiya Aisha Rufai, Hon Commissioner, ACG Ado Jafar rtd, representatives of Chief of Defence Staff, the IGP, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, CG Immigration Service, CG Fire Service, Customs Service, EFCC Chairman, ICPC, amongst others dignitaries.

At the end of the symbolic decoration of the newly promoted officers by the CG with the assistance of spouses or relations, the Oath of office was administered on the new DCGs, ACGs and Commandants by the NSCDC Director of Legal Services, Barr Umar Mohammed.