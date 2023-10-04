NRC Suspends Staff Accused Of Collecting Cash On Transit

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has suspended some its staff who were exposed by a viral video showing them negotiating with passengers on-board Lagos–Ibadan Train Service to pay without obtaining an official boarding ticket.

The deputy director of public relations, Yakub Mahmood, disclosed this in a statement made av6to Concise News.

The statement read, “The General Public is invited to note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation seriously condemns such act of misconduct which is flagrant disobedience to laid down rules and utter betrayal of the confidence reposed on such workers, especially at this time that the Federal Government is making all efforts at revitalising and modernising the Corporation.

“This misconduct is regrettable and unacceptable as it negates the tenets and norms of the Corporation. The Corporation has therefore placed the identified erring officers on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the in-depth investigation already ongoing by the Management Committee set up to look into the issue.”

Lamenting the situation, the NRC stated that the act displayed by the staff placed a dent on its image.

“Our esteemed Passengers and the General Public are assured that this unwholesome attitude and image dent to the Corporation by any staff will not be tolerated nor treated with any levity. Accordingly, disciplinary proceedings in line with the Extant Rules citing relevant sections of the NRC General Rules and Public Service Rules will definitely be visited on all those found wanting or connected to this irresponsible act.

“The Management of the NRC wishes to use this medium to enjoin all our intending passengers on LITS and other train corridors to insist and demand for boarding ticket(s) after making appropriate payments at the designated stations or book online appropriately. Please note that the electronic ticketing system is being deployed and will be available on both the Lagos – Ibadan Train Service and the Warri – Itakpe Train Service by end of October 2023,” the statement concluded.