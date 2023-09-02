NPFL Increase Allowance For Referees

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) board has granted approval for an enhanced payment structure for referees in the upcoming 2023-24 season. This increment, totaling 30%, has been made possible through the collaboration and support of the league’s strategic partners, GTI Assets Management.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the NPFL, clarified that this increase is a response to the rising transportation costs across the country.

“We are not unaware of the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on transportation.

“Increasing the allowance of the Match Officials by 30% is the right thing to do”, he stated.

The eagerly awaited new season is scheduled to commence on Saturday, September 9, with an inaugural fixture between Shooting Stars (3SC) and Plateau United, set to take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan.