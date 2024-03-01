NPF Unveils Equipment for Safe School Programme

Following the Strategic Forum on Achieving Safer Schools in Nigeria and the introduction of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Manual for the Safe School Project on August 9, 2023, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, as part of the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the security of lives and property in the country, has officially unveiled state-of-the-art security equipment as well as commenced a training programme for State Coordinators of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) and selected Divisional Police Officers nationwide, in a bid to reinforce the programme for viability in achieving the National Action Plan for Schools Protection.

The official unveiling and launching of the training programme, which marks a significant step forward by the Force in the commitment to safeguard the education system, children and young ones, by fostering a secure and conducive learning environment across the nation, held at the Goodluck Jonathan International Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday 29th February, 2024.

The IGP emphasized that the training programme aims to equip State Coordinators and Divisional Police Officers from all thirty-six States and the FCT with comprehensive knowledge on the Police’s role in the National Plan for Safe Schools in Nigeria by facilitating the development of a strategic roadmap for the Force’s collaboration with various stakeholders to secure our children’s learning environments while optimizing the human and material resources of the Force to tackle crimes, particularly those targeting educational institutions.

The National Coordinator, Financing Safe Schools, Mrs. Halima Iliya, noted that the capacities of security personnel, schools’ host communities, critical stakeholders, students and staff of schools would be built to help them all fit into the National Plan itself and play their respective roles. The event also had in attendance representatives of all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as the Force Management Team, Senior Police Officers, and other distinguished guests.

The Inspector General of Police appreciated the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning for spearheading the “Financing Safe Schools National Plan”, and all who have contributed to reaching the current milestone in the programme noting that their invaluable efforts are vital to the country’s progress. He also tasked the officers nominated for the capacity building training to leverage on the training to boost the effect of the School Protection Squad in their respective Commands.