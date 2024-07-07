NPF to Launch Green Initiative

As part of the drive by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, towards improved policing services, the Nigeria Police is set to launch the Nigeria Police Green Initiative (NPGI), a groundbreaking sustainable development programme designed to enhance the operational efficiency and capacity of the Nigeria Police Force.

The NPGI aims to integrate green innovative solutions into policing operations, thereby supporting the renewed hope and economic reformation plan of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and bolstering efforts to fight crime, maintain law and order, and accord significant corporate social responsibilities to Nigerians with a view to solidifying the cooperation between the police and various communities.

The official launch of the NPGI will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre in Jabi, Abuja. The theme of the launch is “Leveraging Climate Mitigation and Adaptation for Increasing the Operational Efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force and Socio-economic Development of Nigeria”, emphasizing the response of the NPF to the need to adopt sustainable practices that not only improve operational capabilities but also contribute to the broader socio-economic development of our country.

The initiative convened with the support of NEA Energie Limited, a leading climate change investment and sustainable development firm, will have His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Inspector-General of Police extends a warm invitation to all stakeholders, partners, and the general public to join us at this important event as the NPF embarks on this innovative journey towards a greener, safer, and more prosperous Nigeria.