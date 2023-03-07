NPC Trains Comptrollers Ahead Of Census

In furtherance to the preparation for the upcoming 2023 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission has commenced training of the Comptrollers in charge of the Commission’s Local Government Area offices nationwide on the critical processes of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, and the Comptrollers’ role in the census workflow.

The purpose of the training is to equip Comptrollers with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform their duties effectively and efficiently during the census exercise. The training will be practical-oriented, focusing on specific tasks and skills that Comptrollers require to execute their assignments.

The training starts on Tuesday, 7th March 2023 and ends on 9th March 2023. It will be conducted in two States per geo-political zone of Nigeria. The breakdown of the training arrangements of all the States is as follows:

S/N ZONES HOST STATES STATES TO JOIN HOST STATES

1. Northwest Kano Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna

Sokoto Kebbi, Zamfara

2. Northeast Gombe Taraba, Adamawa

Bauchi Yobe, Borno

3. North Central Nasarawa FCT, Plateau, Benue

Kwara Kogi, Niger

4. Southwest Oyo Lagos, Ogun

Ondo Ekiti, Osun

5. South South Rivers Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa

Delta Edo

6. Southeast Anambra Abia, Imo

Ebonyi Enugu

All the 774 Comptrollers are expected to be trained on the focus areas of the 2023 Census processes by the 60 Resource persons drawn from various departments of the Commission. The topics include Census Methodology; Presentation of the Census Frame & Locality List; Field Operations; Local Government Training (Supervisors and Enumerators); Data Quality Management; Monitoring and Evaluation; Enumeration of Special Populations; Enumeration in Hard-to-Reach areas; Recruitment & Payment; Tablets Management; ICT Infrastructure & Management; Training Centre Identification & Facilities; Training Centre Management; Census Logistics; Census Security; Publicity and Advocacy; Identification and Assessment of Internet Connectivity Gaps; Green Census; Legal Framework for the 2023 Census and Administration of Oath of Secrecy; Sexual Exploitation, Harassment and Abuse; Census PES: Trial Census Experience; and the International Best Practice in Census Taking.

The Commission is deeply committed to give the nation reliable and acceptable census data for evidence-based development planning and therefore calls on all Nigerians to support the Commission and present themselves to be counted during the 2023 Census exercise.