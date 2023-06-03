NPC Says Saving Resources For 2023 Census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has affirmed its commitment to safeguarding all assets and resources acquired by the commission in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Population and Housing Census in Nigeria.

In light of the decision by former President Muhammadu Buhari to postpone the census, originally scheduled for May 3, the commission is determined to protect the resources already secured. This precautionary measure will prevent the need to restart preparations from scratch once a new date is announced under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Darlington Okereke, the Federal Commissioner of NPC in Ebonyi, provided an update on the progress of preparations for the national census during a breakfast meeting with media executives in Abakaliki on Friday.

The NPC’s assurance of safeguarding resources demonstrates its commitment to conducting a successful census that will provide accurate and valuable population and housing data for the country. By preserving the assets already obtained, the commission aims to streamline future preparations and ensure a smooth and efficient process once the new census date is determined.

“We also gathered to enlighten you on the next steps forward in the light of the postponement of the conduct by the former President,” he added.

The commissioner stated that all preparations for the census, including Enumeration Area Demarcation and pre-tests and trial census have been completed.

“We have conducted recruitment and training of census field staff, procurement and configuration of Personal Digital Assistants, establishment of ICT infrastructures and logistics support, advocacy and publicity activities.

“The most important task before the commission is to sustain and reinforce the relevance of these activities to the successful conduct of the 2023 census.

“This will ensure that the nation does not have to start afresh the preparations, thereby saving cost.

“The Commission has laid a solid foundation for future censuses,” Okereke stated.