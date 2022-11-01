NPC Launches e-Recruitment Portal For 2023 Census

The Executive Chairman of the National Population Commission, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, has launched the ad-hoc staff e-recruitment portal for the 2023 Population and Housing Census at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, today, 31st October, 2022.

The event was attended by the Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, Postmaster General of NIPOST, Sunday Adeyemi Adepoju and representatives of INEC, NIMC, NYSC, and Federal Ministry of Labour among others.

The portal link will become active for application from tomorrow, 1st November, 2022 and closes on 28th December, 2022.

The following categories of staff are to be recruited:

● Facilitators

● Training Centre Administrators

● Monitoring & Evaluation Officers

● Data Quality Managers

● Data Quality Assistants

● Supervisors

● Enumerators

● Special Workforce

While the general requirements for the ad-hoc staff application are;

● National Identification Number

● Valid and Functional Gmail Account

● Valid and Functional Phone Number

● Valid and Functional /Operational Commercial Bank Account (No student/NYSC Account)

● Valid Educational Qualifications.

● Access to and knowledge on the use of computers, tablets & smartphones is an added advantage.

● Referees

