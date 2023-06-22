NPA Resuscitates Age-long Comatose Apapa Water Works

Prioritizing Corporate Social Responsibility for the Operating Environment

In a significant development, the Apapa Water Works, with a capacity of 2.4 million gallons per day, has been successfully revived under the leadership of Mohammed Koko.

This water facility, which had been non-functional since 2012, has now been brought back to life, serving as a vital resource for the community.

Complementary Initiatives for Improved Infrastructure and Waste Management

The resuscitation of the Apapa Water Works follows a series of other impactful initiatives led by Mohammed Koko’s administration.

These include the recent rehabilitation of the Accident and Emergency Ward at the Apapa General Hospital, ensuring enhanced healthcare services for the local population.

Additionally, the acquisition and deployment of an innovative incinerator, the first of its kind in Africa, demonstrate the administration’s commitment to efficient waste management and environmental sustainability.

Gratitude and Commitment to Sustainable Maintenance

During the handover ceremony at the Apapa Water Works, the Managing Director of the Lagos State Water Corporation, along with the Chairperson of Apapa Local Government and officials from the Apapa Residents Association, expressed their sincere appreciation to the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

They commended the swift approval and execution of the resuscitation project, highlighting the significant impact it will have on ensuring access to clean water.

Furthermore, they pledged their commitment to the proper maintenance of the facility, ensuring its longevity and continued benefit to the community.