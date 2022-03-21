Sports

Novelty Match: I’m Repaying Tinubu’s Generosity -Kanu

Damola Areo59 mins ago
16

Former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo, has explained his reasons for participating in the activities lined up to celebrate the 70th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Kanu and other former players’ visit to Tinubu on Saturday had sparked reactions on social media.

Addressing the concerns, Kanu said, “People are talking, please pay attention. I’m not a politician, I’m a footballer and a proud one, I’m a legend.

“I know what is good and what is not good. 22 years ago, Kanu heart Foundation was looking people to help us.

“We got only three governors. Ahmed Tinubu was one of them. He gave the Foundation money to start up. He supported us. And now, it’s his 70th birthday. Why not, we also have to come and support him.”

Tags
Damola Areo59 mins ago
16

Related Articles

Tinubu @70: Ex-Super Eagles Players Defeat Team Lagos 2-0

2 hours ago

Ex-Super Eagles Players Praise Tinubu’s Contributions to Nigeria, Sports

1 day ago

PHOTOS: Ex-Super Eagles Player, Christopher Justice, Laid To Rest

2 days ago
Sunday Dare

FG Assures Of Hitch-free World Cup Play Off

4 days ago