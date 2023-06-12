Novak Djokovic v Casper Ruud In French Open Final: What They Said

Key quotes after Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 to win a third French Open and record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title on Sunday:

“I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams.”

— Novak Djokovic

“It’s not a coincidence I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris. This tournament has always been the hardest to win in my career.”

— Djokovic again

“I was a seven-year-old dreaming that I could win Wimbledon and become number one in the world one day. I’m beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many incredible achievements.”

— Djokovic

“I am very motivated, very inspired to continue to make history in this sport. I feel good in my body, I feel good playing tennis. I feel good this year, I won the two Grand Slams that I played (Melbourne then Roland Garros). So why not (go for 24 and 25)? I’m going to look to win Wimbledon again. I’ve won the last four Wimbledons, I feel good on the grass.”

— Djokovic to France 2 television

“Another day, another record for you. Another day you rewrite tennis history once again. It’s tough to explain how incredible it is and how good you are, and how much of an inspiration you are to people around the world.”

— Casper Ruud, runner-up at the French Open for the second year in a row

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it Enjoy it with your family and team!”

— Rafael Nadal who had been level on 22 majors with Djokovic.

“Congratulations on winning 23 majors @DjokerNole and cementing your legacy in another command performance at Roland Garros. Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces is astonishing. Kudos to Casper Ruud, who valiantly pushed this great champion all the way.”

— Rod Laver, the last man to win a calendar Grand Slam in 1969

“One day I’m gonna try to obviously aim for a Slam title. That’s my biggest goal, my biggest dream in my career and in my life. It’s been close, but close but no cigar, so I’m going to keep working and try to get it one day.”

— Ruud

“Novak is just not human sometimes. It’s just scary how good he can play and how well he reads the game.”

— Ruud to US broadcaster NBC

“I would argue that at age 36, this is the best he has ever played.”

— John McEnroe on NBC of Djokovic

“I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive.”

— 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Genie Bouchard

“Unreal @DjokerNole The greatest mental strength of any athlete ever seen.”

— Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka

“He chain us with handcuffs for three days. He’s not easy guy, let’s put it this way. He is not easy guy. Especially when something’s not going his way.”

— Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic on life with the Serb

