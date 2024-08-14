Nottingham Forest Reach Agreement to Sign Ramón Sosa

Nottingham Forest have secured a verbal agreement to sign Ramón Sosa, who is set to travel to England on Wednesday.

The deal with Argentine club Talleres includes a fixed transfer fee of €11.7 million, with an additional €5 million in potential add-ons.

As part of the agreement, Talleres will also receive 15% of any future sale of Sosa. The arrangement marks a significant investment by Nottingham Forest as they seek to bolster their squad.

In other news, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is anticipated to miss Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup following a knee injury sustained during training. The 21-year-old French international injured his knee in a small-sided session at the National Stadium in Warsaw, ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Europa League champions Atalanta.

Footage circulating on social media shows Camavinga slipping and landing awkwardly while attempting to dribble past his France team-mate, Aurelien Tchouameni. The injury occurred in what was intended to be a routine training exercise, raising concerns about Camavinga’s availability for the upcoming fixture.