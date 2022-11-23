Notice On FUTA Post UTME 2022

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has reviewed its recently concluded Post UTME Screening Exercise held between Tuesday 15th and Thursday 17th November, 2022 and hereby makes the following Statement:

1. After the conclusion of the exercise and painstaking review of the process, it was confirmed that there were some instances of technical glitches which invariably affected the fidelity of score of some candidates; some positively and some negatively.

2. It was noted that the technical glitches were not enough to invalidate the entire process.

3. However out of abundance of caution, and in order to ensure that no candidate is put at any disadvantage whatsoever, and also to place all candidates on level playing field for the purpose of consideration for admission, the University management has decided that the ongoing admission process will be based on and determined by candidates’ UTME Score and SSCE/GCE Results or their equivalents.

5. The University takes full responsibility for the glitches and tenders its unreserved apology.