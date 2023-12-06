Nothing in Budget for Renovating Chief of Staff’s Residence – Gbajabiamila

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said there is no provision under the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of the residence for his office.

In a statement, Gbajabiamila said what is being peddled by some social media commentators is a sum meant for renovating the Presidential Quarters in Dodan Barracks and the Vice President’s Lodge in Lagos.

According to Gbajabiamila, the sum has nothing to do with his office.

He said, “I have seen social media commentary regarding the 2024 Appropriation Bill, particularly the provisions under the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President. Owing to the erroneous nature of these reports, it has become necessary to clarify that there is no provision in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of any residence for the Chief of Staff to the President. I live in my private residence.

“The sums mischievously quoted by online bloggers and fake news merchants are for renovating the Presidential Quarters in Dodan Barracks and the Vice President’s Lodge in Lagos, to overhaul the information management and communications facilities in the Presidency to meet modern standards and to provide vehicles for the staff of the Presidency. The sums proposed for these projects are clearly stated in the budget proposal and bear no resemblance to the deceptive online commentary.

“This administration welcomes and encourages scrutiny of government expenditure; this is why the Budget proposal is publicly available. However, healthy public debate about government actions requires us to be responsible with our utterances and engage based on facts rather than insinuations and falsehoods.”