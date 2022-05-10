News

Not Everyone Can Be President – Tinubu

Elizabeth Karrem5 hours ago
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said it is not everybody that can be president.

Addressing delegates when he visited Katsina on Monday, Tinubu asked for their support, saying they won’t regret doing so.

He said: “Anybody can run for the presidency but not everybody can be the President. I am extremely different from other candidates who promise fake agenda.

“I am contesting to change the country for good and I say you will never regret giving me your support.”

