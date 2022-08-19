Not All Youths Supported EndSARS Protest – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the 2023 presidential election will not be affected by the EndSARS protest of October 2020 embarked on by youths.

Keyamo, the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign, told DailyIndependent that it was not all Nigerian youths that participated in the protest.

He also reminded that it was youths in Lagos that staged the protest, stressing that Northern youths staged counter protests.

He said “It is not all the youths that we had at the EndSARSprotest, it is only a section of the youths. Some youths also opposed them too”.

“Can’t you remember some youths opposed them? So, it is plus, minus. In fact, some youths in the North marched that they don’t want SARS. Have you forgotten?”

“So when you talk of youths, youths do not end in Lagos. You people should always get out of Lagos. Nigeria is not Lagos” he said.