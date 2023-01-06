Norwich Announce Wagner As New Manager

Norwich of the English Championship have named former Huddersfield manager David Wagner as their new head coach, the club announced on Friday.

The 51-year-old replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on December 27 following a record of only three victories in 13 games in England’s second division, and will serve as the team’s manager for this weekend’s FA Cup third-round matchup against Blackburn.

Although presently in 11th position in the Championship, Norwich are only three points off of the playoff spots.

“This is a very special and proud moment for me,” Wagner told the club’s website. “To be here, back in England, as the head coach of Norwich City is a huge honour.”

He added: “This is a new challenge for us all. Will it be easy? No. We have to leave what has happened in the past behind. If we want success, we have to be together. Together as a group of players, backroom staff and supporters.”

Wagner, a German-born athlete who represented the United States, will reunite with Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber, with whom he previously collaborated while playing for Huddersfield.

The German managed Schalke and Swiss Super League team Young Boys after leading Huddersfield into the Premier League in 2017 and leaving the Terriers in January 2019.