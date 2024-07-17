Northern Group Informs IGP, DSS of Planned Protest

A northern group, the Northern Initiative for Growth has formally notified the Inspector General of Police at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja of their intention to hold a peaceful protest across Northern Nigeria on August 1st, 2024.

The northerners said the protest aimed to shine a spotlight on pressing regional issues and advocate for meaningful reforms.

“This protest is our democratic right to address critical issues affecting our region,” stated a spokesperson from the Northern Initiative for Growth Northern.

“We seek to foster positive change through peaceful means.”

In light of the upcoming demonstration, the northern group urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure maximum security and order throughout the event.

They have specifically requested that all State Police Commissioners in Northern Nigeria deploy sufficient personnel along designated protest routes.

“It is imperative that the constitutional rights of all participants are respected,” emphasized the spokesperson.

“We urge law enforcement to exercise restraint and avoid any form of excessive force.”

Acknowledging the importance of maintaining public safety and preventing disruptions, the initiative highlighted their commitment to ensuring a peaceful protest environment.

They expressed confidence in the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to enforce necessary security measures effectively.

“We rely on your leadership to protect protesters and uphold law and order,” the spokesperson continued.

“This protest should serve as a constructive dialogue for change without unnecessary disturbances.”

