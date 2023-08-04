Northern Govs Hail Ganduje’s Emergence As APC Chair

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has expressed its approval of the ascension of their former colleague, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to the position of the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, it was noted that Ganduje’s election not only highlighted the faith and trust that fellow party stakeholders and members have in him but also showcased his remarkable leadership prowess.

The statement also commended the election of former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as the National Secretary of the party.

Governor Yahaya reminded Ganduje that his notable tenure as the governor of Kano State is a testament to his dedication to the well-being of the people, as well as his commitment to the advancement of the APC and the nation as a whole.

“As the newly elected national chairman, you hold a critical position in steering our great party towards a united and prosperous future.

“Your experience and strategic vision will be vital in addressing the challenges ahead and harnessing the collective strength of the APC to bring about positive change for all Nigerians.

“We are confident that under your able guidance, the party will chart a course of progress, inclusivity, and good governance that will resonate with citizens across the country in line with President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra,” the statement noted.