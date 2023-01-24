North Won’t Vote Along Religious Lines – APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adamu Abdullahi, has said the north will not vote along religious lines in the 2023 presidential election.

This was after a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu, stated that the north won’t vote for a fake Muslim, adding that the region will reject the pretentious Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

Reacting, Abdullahi stated that despite the shenanigans of the PDP, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the election because the north recognises merit.

He said, “People are playing politics with reality. Traditionally, the North does not vote based on religion or ethnicity. Recall that in 1993, the North voted massively for the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO Abiola. That is not to say they voted for him because he was a Muslim. The same North voted massively for Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and they didn’t vote on the basis of religion. Jonathan contested against Atiku who is a Muslim from the North and won. The North does not vote on the sentiment of section or religion; they vote based on merit.

“The North is politically advanced to be able to differentiate merit from mediocrity. The APC is campaigning based on issues, not religion or section and our candidate, Bola Tinubu will win with a landslide,” he said.