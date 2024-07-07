North Not Against Tinubu – Aide

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has said contrary to claims circulating, the north is not against President Bola Tinubu.

He said the voices from the north against Tinubu are in the minority and are backed by entities defeated by the President in the 2023 presidential election.

Olusegun wrote on X, “Please let us resist the urge in generalising opinions. The north is not against PBAT. Certain mischievous elements who are supporters of the Alhaji Koojoli we beat in the last elections are in the minority. Majority of the north picked PBAT over him in 2023. They’ll do so again!”

In another post, he wrote, “We mustn’t allow these mischievous bigots to enstrange us from the northern base that supported the APC since 2015 and actively ensured that power returned to the south in 2023 in the spirit of true federalism. We must take time to explain, educate and clarify as much as possible.”