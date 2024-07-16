North Central APC Warns Against Nationwide Protest

The North Central All Progressives Congress Forum has earned Nigerians against embarking on a nationwide protest against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the forum, a protest at such a time when the administration is making progress will be counter-productive.

The forum’s chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, gave the warning while addressing newsmen on Plateau, Jos.

He said, “Therefore any protest in the region can be highjacked by hoodlums to cause mayhem and threaten lives and properties of law-abiding citizens.

“The issue of kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities the region is going through over the years is already overwhelming on the region, and it cannot afford to have another restiveness added to it.

“Besides, protests in parts of the region and the North often take ethno-religious dimension which also culminated into killings of one another between Christians and Muslims.

“Example of such a protest which often turns violent and takes an ethno-religious crisis is that of the #EndSARS protest across the country which took such dimension in Jos, the Plateau State capital, and we have to do a lot to tame it.

“I, alongside other eminent persons in Jos, went around calming the people down to stop the violence, and we ensured that Christians were protected in Muslim areas, and vice versa, and thereafter handed those protected from harm over to the police to unite them with their families safely.

“So, I call on all our members across the region to mobilise vigorously and campaign against any form of protest in the region, and I also urge the governors, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other eminent personalities and opinion leaders in the North Central region to call all their wards to order and advise them against participating in any form of protest due to the peculiar situation of our region.”