North And SW Are The Only Places You Can Campaign Openly And Freely – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said it is only in the North and South-West that politicians can campaign openly.

According to him, in other place, death or injury may be the result of one fries to openly hold campaigns.

He tweeted, “This election cycle has shown how tolerant the North and SW are. They are the only places where you can openly campaign for ALL candidates. In some places, if you try to campaign for certain candidates, death, injury, or harassment will be your portion! Am I lying?”

Omokri served as presidential aide under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

