Non-Performing Ministers Will Be Dropped – Hadiza

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Hadiza Bala Usman, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy and coordination, has said her principal will “drop” ministers who do not perform up to expectations.

Usman spoke on Wednesday at the opening of a technical retreat for delivery desk officers of federal ministries on the implementation of presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The presidential aide, who is the head of the central coordinating and delivery unit (CDCU), said Tinubu is serious about delivering on his promises to Nigerians.

