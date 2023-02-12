Nollywood Movies Still Way Behind, Daddy Freeze Replies Osoufia

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has said that Nigerian movies are still way behind compared to Hollywood and Bollywood.

He made this known on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, has said that although Nollywood don’t have the technology, they have the story and it is wrong to compare the quality of Nigerian films with movies from advanced countries.

Reacting to the statement, Daddy freeze said, “This is untrue and even he knows it. Our music is on par with the global standards. However, our movies are still way behind. Let’s tell ourselves the truth, please.”

He added, “Furthermore, in my humble opinion, his thoughts are moreso representations in an idealized logical vacuum; not events within a causal nexus, thereby creating an improperly defined apparatus for the measurement of industry growth.”