Multiple reports reaching Concise News have it that Nollywood actor Junior Pope is dead.

The actor is said to have lost his life after a boat he boarded on his way to a movie location in Asaba, Delta State, capsized.

The boat capsized and he, alongside two other yet-to-be-identified actors, drowned. His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem, confirmed the news to sources.

The incident occurred shortly after Junior Pope shared a post on Instagram of a video of himself on a boat.

He wrote as the caption of the post: “The risk we take to entertain you ; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket.”