Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku Protests Hunger Crisis

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
Hanks Anuku
Hanks Anuku

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku held a solo protest on Monday, spotlighting the issue of hunger in Nigeria.

In a viral video, Anuku is seen holding a flag with the inscription ‘Hunger dey ooo’ (translated as ‘hunger is real’ in Nigerian pidgin English), underscoring the severe food insecurity faced by many Nigerians.

Anuku’s protest aims to raise awareness about the growing hunger crisis and the urgent need for action to support those struggling to secure enough food.

His demonstration has sparked conversations about the broader socio-economic challenges impacting the country.

