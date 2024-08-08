Nollywood Actor Francis Duru Loses Son

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has announced the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi, sharing his grief with fans and colleagues through an emotional Instagram post.

In his message, Duru paid tribute to his son, describing him as a “champ” and a “lion” who bravely battled until the end.

He wrote, “My champ! My lion, you fought like a lion. If this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful.

“Ifeanyi, my champ. I will miss you, son. I will forever love you. Rest in peace, son, rest. I give you thanks, Lord!”