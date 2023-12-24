Nollywood Actor Azeez Ijaduade Shot by Police Officer in Ogun

Report has it that Nollywood actor and movie director cum producer, Azeez Ijaduade has reportedly been shot by a trigger-happy policeman in Iperu, Ogun State.

Following the incident, Ijaduade is currently battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

This was according to a midnight Instagram story from Ijaduade’s colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, with the handle @iamabiodunadebanjo, seen by our correspondent.

It was captioned: “Please we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.

“He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

More details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as calls put through to the Ogun State Police PPRO, Omolola Odutola, did not go through in the early hours of Sunday