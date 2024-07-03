Nobody Will Recognize Nigeria After Tinubu’s Tenure – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said nobody will recognize Nigeria again after President Bola Tinubu’s eight-year tenure in office.

According to him, this is because the reforms implemented by the president will change Nigeria for good.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja on Tuesday, Akpabio said, “I have no doubt that by the time the president is through with his tenure in the country, seven years from today, many people will not recognise FCT, they will not recognise Nigeria again.

“So, all I can say is: let us continue to pray for him and be hopeful that the challenges you see today, tomorrow, you will see them no more.

“He did it in Lagos and today, Lagos is one of the best; one of the largest economies in Africa when we are talking about cities.”

On the project, the lawmaker said, “This is for me another major wonder of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This is a way to cater to a city of this nature. This is a way to cater to the people of the area councils, the FCT residents and visitors alike.”