Nobody Paved The Way for Wizkid, Burna Boy – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has pushed back against assertions that any musician, including veterans like Eedris Abdulkareem, paved the way for contemporary stars like Wizkid and Burna Boy.

In response to recent statements made by Abdulkareem in a podcast interview, where he claimed to have laid the groundwork for artists such as Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, Odumodublvck dismissed such assertions as attempts to appropriate credit that belongs to a higher power.

The rapper emphasized that the success achieved by artists like Wizkid and Burna Boy is a result of their own dedication, perseverance, and talent. He suggested that attributing their achievements to any individual or group overlooks the personal journeys and sacrifices made by these artists.

Drawing attention to the hard work and determination exhibited by Wizkid and Burna Boy, Odumodublvck emphasized that their accomplishments are a testament to their individual merit and resilience in the face of challenges.

While acknowledging the role that artists can play in inspiring one another, Odumodublvck maintained that ultimate success is ultimately determined by factors beyond human control, invoking a belief in divine intervention as the true source of paving the way to success.

On his X handle, he wrote: “Everybody dey claim pave the way. Everybody trynna claim God’s glory. None of you n*ggas paved the way for no one.

“Nobody paved the way for Wizkid or Burna [Boy]. They hustled. All of us get our individual struggles and realities.

“Inspired? Yes. Paved the way? That’s God.

No human being in the history of music has paved the way for Odumodublvck. That’s God. So tomorrow make no OG come dey talk say e paved way for me, cause bros, you were not there when I was in the deng! So keep quiet sir.”