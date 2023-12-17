Nobody Has Ever Dumped Me – Actress Lolade Okusanya

Nollywood actress Lolade Okusanya has revealed that non of the men she dated ever broke up with her.

According to her, he always initiated the break up, especially when the relationship was leading to marriage.

Lolade Okusanya, however, admitted that she was not proud of her action.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Debbie Shokoya, Okusanya said, “Nobody has ever broken up with me, I broke up with all my exes. I’m not proud of it.

“The three relationships were all closed to marriage when I broke up with all of them. I was scared of marriage at that time. I have never dated a guy that didn’t want to marry me.”