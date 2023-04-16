No Winner Yet In Adamawa Gov Election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said the declaration of a winner in the Adamawa State governorship election allegedly by its Resident Electoral Commissioner is null and void.

Given reasons, INEC said the process of the election held on Saturday was yet to be concluded, adding that the REC usurped the authority of the commission’s Returning Officer with his announcement.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye, on Sunday.

The statement read, “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja immediately.

“Detailed statement to follow shortly.”